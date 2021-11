TORONTO -- Morgan Rielly scored two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fifth straight game, 2-1 against the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. "We've had a few low-scoring games lately, so it's a good sign we are winning them," Rielly said. "Here the other night (3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday) we were probably better in the third than we were tonight, but it's a good sign we were able to hang on and I thought Jack did a great job for us tonight. He's been real solid."

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO