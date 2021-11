Many world leaders spoke about the need to reduce carbon emissions. The planet, they said, is running out of time. Humanity is doomed. Former U.S. President Barack Obama urged young people to "stay angry" and warned the world to do more to reduce emissions. It was a festival of warnings — and it set a new record for carbon emissions. In fact, "climate change for thee, but not for me" could have been the summit's slogan.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO