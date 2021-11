COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Women’s Basketball (5-0) defeated Troy (3-2) in a tight game, 76-63, on Tuesday night. Mizzou’s free throw shooting helped them pull away within the final minutes. The Trojans cut the lead to just one with under five minutes to go in the game. The Tigers sank 11 of 14 free throw attempts within the final 90 seconds to put the game away. Hayley Frank finished 11-12 from the charity stripe on the evening.

