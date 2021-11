Owatonna's Mya Dutton jokes that she could do a cannon ball at the state meet this week and still be one of the top 32 divers in the state. To say she's feeling loose and having fun, might be an understatement. The freshman's goal however, would be to earn a spot in the top 16 at Thursday's preliminaries at 6 pm at the University of Minnesota to advance to Saturday's finals. Dutton is making her state meet debut after a fourth place finish at sections.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO