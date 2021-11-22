ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida court formally clears 'Groveland Four' of 1949 rape accusations

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8RLv_0d40G20r00

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida district court on Monday formally cleared four Black men -- known as the "Groveland Four" -- who were accused of raping a White woman and attacking her husband more than seven decades ago.

The men -- Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas -- were accused of raping 17-year-old Norma Padgett, which set off a string of racial violence against Black men in Groveland, in central Florida in 1949.

An angry mob killed Thomas and the other three were convicted by all-White juries in a case that drew the attention of future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall as an attorney. They have since also died.

Their case received renewed attention with author Gilbert King highlighting never-released documents in his re-examination of the case for his book "Devil in the Grove," which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013.

Bill Gladson, the state attorney for Lake County, officially reopened the case and determined that the purported rape did not occur.

"Officials, disguised as keepers of the peace and masquerading as ministers of justice, disregarded their oaths, and set in motion a series of events that forever destroyed these men, their families, and a community," Gladson wrote in his motion, according to NBC News.

"I have not witnessed a more complete breakdown of the criminal justice system."

Padgett, who is now in her 80s, has not spoken publicly about the case in years. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an official pardon for the men in 2019, but Monday cleared their records by formally dismissing the charges.

"I will not hate, but I will love and embrace all of those who did not know at the time that my father was a caring and loving compassionate person, that did not rape anybody," Carol Greenlee, daughter of Charles Greenlee, said according to WESH-TV.

Comments / 135

DESANTISGabbard 2024
6d ago

of course these days if your a black male you can run down 40 people in your suv and get 500$ bail and a media that covers for you👹

Reply(33)
25
riley Jackson
5d ago

Families should be able to go after any assets that belong to people who lied way back when and aftee being wrongly convicted and murdered

Reply(27)
12
Dale Roberrs
5d ago

So I assume this means all criminal thugs get a pass because others have been unjustly incarcerated. If guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, such as reliable video evidence, convict them and remove them from society.

Reply(3)
6
Related
UPI News

Donors raise more than $1M for freed Kevin Strickland

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An online fundraiser has collected more than $1 million to help Kevin Strickland, a Missouri man released earlier this week after spending 43 years incarcerated for a crime he didn't commit. A judge ordered Strickland, 62, to be released from prison on Tuesday after he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groveland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
UPI News

Report: Expansion of religious exemptions undermining law

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A new report contends the right to religious exemptions from the law -- such as those that have allowed medical professionals to refuse to provide contraceptive healthcare and a calligraphy company to decline to sell wedding invitations to same-sex couples -- has expanded vastly in the past decade and is threatening the liberties of others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Local authorities are looking for answers Thursday after finding hundreds of FedEx packages discarded in a ravine in an Alabama county north of Birmingham. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that about 300 to 400 boxes in various sizes were found in the ravine located on private land on Wednesday.
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
220K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy