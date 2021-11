General Motors is looking to take its zero emissions strategy offshore ... literally. GM said Monday it has acquired a 25% ownership stake by investing $150 million into Pure Watercraft, which now values Pure Watercraft at $600 million, said GM spokesman Mark Lubin. That deal is made up of "in kind commitments and capital." GM is not disclosing how that is spilt up at this time, he said.

