ViacomCBS is reportedly near to a sale of its CBS Studio Center property in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hackman Capital Partners offered no comment to The Hollywood Reporter to a report in The Wall Street Journal that the major studio operator and Square Mile Capital Management have put a winning bid of $1.8 billion on the table. But sources close to the negotiations with ViacomCBS indicate a formal deal has yet to be finalized, but is considered imminent. Real estate and partnering hedge funds have been on a major studio buying spree of late after Hackman Capital and Square...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO