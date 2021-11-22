Nature Ramblers explore outdoors, celebrate conservation in Athens

When it comes to seasonal sprucing up, many people put all their efforts into a spring cleaning event to start off the year on a high note. However, those of you reading this at home who may still be finding the last few edible stragglers at the end of a long gardening season or have flowerbeds finally being delivered a knockout blow by this week’s snow and frost know that a fall outdoor cleanup is an annual ritual that is often made more tedious by the unpredictable weather and shorter days. And, of course, let’s not forget about those bushels of leaves that are raining down from overhead branches to create a thick, organic blanket across the lawn.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO