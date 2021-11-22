Nature Ramblers explore outdoors, celebrate conservation in Athens

HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, November 20 from 2-5 p.m. for an afternoon of music and s’mores around a fire. Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Paul will headline a performance/campfire jam session with a focus towards tunes and songs related to the outdoors and the SLA’s mission of environmental conservation. Selections are likely to include songs from artists such as Pete Seeger, John Denver, and Bill Staines, interspersed with traditional tunes from styles played around the Northeastern United States and beyond. Musical notation and lyric/chord sheets will be provided during some pieces to encourage participation. Participants are able to come and go as they please, with s’more materials being provided midway through the program.
