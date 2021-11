Sainsbury’s has released its Christmas advert for 2021, which stops time during a Christmas dinner to encourage viewers to savour the upcoming celebrations.The supermarket’s festive advert follows in the footsteps of John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Aldi and more, who released their adverts in early November this year.The advert aims to capture a snapshot in time where family and friends are gathered together to mark the joyous occasion, after many people were forced to isolate or spend Christmas without their loved ones due to lockdown restrictions.In the 60-second spot, viewers see time freeze after someone plugs in the Christmas tree...

