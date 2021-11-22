ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye expecting first child

wbch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe singer, who is one half of the duo Maddie & Tae, is expecting her first child with her husband, hit songwriter Josh Kerr, next year. The couple announced the news via Instagram on Sunday night. Taylor shared a series of photos...

wbch.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Maddie & Tae Singer Is Expecting A Baby: 'We Are Already So Deeply In Love'

One of the members of Maddie & Tae just announced that she has a baby on the way!. Tae – Taylor Kerr, nee Dye – and husband Josh Kerr shared photos on their social media accounts on Sunday evening (November 21), delivering the exciting news, and including a gender reveal: “mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ‘22 and we are already so deeply in love,” Tae wrote on Instagram. Josh added that Tae “and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr 🤍” Naturally, fans and followers gushed with excitement, dropping tons of congratulatory comments after the parents-to-be announced that they were expecting a daughter. Tae’s duo partner Maddie Font, nee Marlow, exclaimed: “Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER 😭” See the adorable announcements here:
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Maddie & Tae Singer Taylor Dye Reveals Pregnancy

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye and her husband Josh Kerr are about to change their names to mom and dad!. Dye shared in a social media post on Sunday that she and Kerr are expecting their first daughter this spring. “mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Taylor Dye
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylor Dye

The dynamic duo Maddie & Tae is one for the books. These two lovely young women have made history with their talent, and their music is the kind that touches your soul. They can make you laugh, make you cry, and make you feel all the emotions imaginable in just one song, and their voices are nothing short of magical. The duo has been singing together for a long time now, but it’s the announcement that Taylor Dye is expecting her first child with her husband that has everyone wanting to learn more about her.
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

B&B’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Is Expecting Her Third Child

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has announced that she’s expecting her third child!. The star of The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B), 34, is “over the moon” to be adding another little bundle to her growing family. Alongside her husband, Elan Ruspoli, Wood already has two sons, Rise and Lenix. “I am...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Heart#Abc Audio#Maddie Tae#Taylordye
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Candace Cameron Bure Is Getting Slammed For Her Family's Wedding Attire

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure was at a friend's wedding over the weekend, and went ahead and posted a photo of her family which she captioned: "Wedding season and I am HERE 👏🏼 FOR 👏🏼 IT 👏🏼!!! ❤️💘💖 Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who’s away at college.)"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams DM’d Him After He Announced His Divorce

Porsha Williams addresses the controversy of her engagement to Simon Guobadia on her spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams understood the controversy surrounding her engagement is due to the optics. Her fiancé Simon Guobadia was married to her former coworker Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was introduced to the show as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha would later say that they were never actually friends. She also wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t the cause of their split. But Porsha hasn’t been able to quiet the criticism with these statements. Interestingly enough, it isn’t just RHOA fans with questions. Some of Porsha’s own family members have been confused and critical of the relationship. But Simon and Porsha open up about their romance on Porsha’s spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It’s possible that more criticism may follow as the episodes air on Bravo.
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Miley Cyrus’s Lips Are “On Fire” From Ariana Grande’s Plumping Gloss

Miley Cyrus seems super excited about Ariana Grande’s beauty line, r.e.m. beauty, especially the plumping lip gloss. Grande posted about her brand’s launch to Instagram in which Cyrus posted, “Okurrrrrr……Just unboxed my gifttttta that sh*t is unclockable! My lips are currently on (fire emoji) from using the entire tube of plumping gloss! I loveeeeeee you!”.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy