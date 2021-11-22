ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assembly Judiciary Committee Finds 'Overwhelming Evidence' Against Former Gov. Cuomo

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from the New York State...

newyork.cbslocal.com

WRGB

Reactions to the release of the Judiciary Committee Cuomo probe report

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — The Assembly Judiciary Committee released its report on the impeachment probe into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday. Reactions from politicians, officials, and advocates are pouring in. Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove):. “This has been an historic undertaking and one that the members of the...
POLITICS
WNYT

Assembly report finds rampant misconduct in Cuomo administration

The New York State Assembly's 45-page report into the conduct of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is out. The report, written by independent investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, comes more than eight months after the Legislature launched the impeachment investigation. The report finds Cuomo sexually harassed women...
HEALTH
wbfo.org

Steck: 'Deeply disturbing' Assembly Judiciary investigation findings parallel James' report into Cuomo

NOTE: Since this interview, the documents have become public Monday morning. Read them here:. Documents and evidence from the aborted impeachment investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are being reviewed by state Assembly Judiciary Committee members in Albany. It comes after State Attorney General Letitia James released hundreds of pages of transcripts and other evidence that were part of her investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo, who resigned in August.
POLITICS
Marcia Kramer
nystateofpolitics.com

Live Updates: Cuomo rep denies findings of report, calls Assembly legislators 'hypocritical'

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo made extensive use of his staff and office resources in writing his book on the COVID-19 pandemic while on his way to collecting $5.2 million in advances, with some senior state officials acting as de facto literary agents and others admitting they were working on the book at the expense of their duties in combating the pandemic, according to a report released Monday that was commissioned by the state Assembly.
POLITICS
Axios

"Overwhelming evidence" Cuomo engaged in misconduct

A New York state Assembly investigation released Monday found that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo "engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment," substantiating allegations made in a report by the state attorney general earlier this year. Driving the news: Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie commissioned the report in March to determine if...
POLITICS
wrvo.org

Assembly releases findings of its impeachment investigation into Cuomo

An investigative report into several claims of misconduct made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was released Monday by the State Assembly, and concluded that the former governor engaged in sexual harassment, used state resources to write a book, and more. The report is the result of an eight-month long investigation...
POLITICS
Oswego County Today

Barclay: Statement On Judiciary Committee Impeachment Report

STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY ON THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE IMPEACHMENT REPORT. “The Assembly Judiciary Committee’s report on its impeachment investigation confirms what I, and others, have said throughout 2021: Andrew Cuomo abused the power of his office and deserved to be impeached. The details of his misdeeds have been documented in countless media reports, through multiple investigations by the attorney general and now – at long last – by the Judiciary Committee’s findings.
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Assembly Judiciary Committee still reviewing impeachment investigation report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee continued meeting Friday to review the findings of the impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report was put together by the group's outside law firm and includes interviews with 165 witnesses. The committee's probe continued even after Cuomo...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS New York

State Ethics Committee Votes To Rescind Approval Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Book Deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo finds himself mired in another controversy after a state ethics panel voted to rescind approval of his big-money book deal. You might ask what’s the big deal about the panel’s decision? Well, it turns out it could cost the former governor, who has yet to find gainful employment, a whole lot of Simoleons, because it paves the way for officials to claw back some, or all, of the $5.1 million he was paid, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday. “Some people volunteered to help on the book,” Cuomo said back on April 19. That was Cuomo’s story...
ALBANY, NY
wbgo.org

Assembly Report Accuses Cuomo Of Numerous Misconduct Actions

Lawyers representing the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee have released a final report today regarding misconduct allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Judiciary Committee report includes 600 thousand pages of evidence. It accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment, improperly using state resources for his book and not...
POLITICS
Newsday

Andrew Cuomo seeks delay in release of Assembly probe findings

ALBANY — An attorney for former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday sought to examine and respond to an investigative report by an Assembly committee considering impeachment of Cuomo in a move that could delay public release of the findings. Members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday began viewing...
POLITICS
flackbroadcasting.com

Members of New York’s Assembly Judiciary Committee has begun examining report that looks deeper into Cuomo allegations

ALBANY, NY- There are three prongs of a report that dives into the detailed allegations filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, including sexual harassment, COVID deaths in nursing homes and prioritizing COVID testing for those within his inner-circle. Members of New York’s Assembly Judiciary Committee have reportedly begun...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
