Red Sox prospects are moving up in Baseball America’s rankings. When new Chief Baseball Officer, Chiam Bloom, was hired by the Boston Red Sox in October of 2019, he brought with him a new organizational philosophy. Gone were the days of overspending for short-term success and operating above the luxury tax threshold year over year. Trading away premium prospects to acquire “win now” players with expiring contracts or contracts in need of large extensions to keep those players in Boston also became a thing of the past. A heavy emphasis on analytics, scouting and development, and the restoration of a top tier farm system became a major part of the organization’s rebuild under Bloom.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO