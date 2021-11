Naps can go either way — they can boost your energy or bring you down. Here are expert tips that'll help you get the best out of your snoozes. If you need to rest, there are ways to maximize your nap efficiency. However, experts do admit that extra napping can have negative effects, like interfering with your sleep at night and even, as some studies suggest, shortening your lifespan. At the end of the day, getting a good night's sleep should be your priority.

11 DAYS AGO