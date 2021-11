In 1986 the New York Times review of Robert Bly’s Selected Poems was headlined “Minnesota Transcendentalist”. It was perceptive to note his link with the New England poets of the 19th century, which was strong, but within a few years it would look absolutely prescient. For although he was one of the outstanding poets of his generation, Bly, who has died aged 94, may be remembered, like the two most enduring of the original Transcendentalists, for facets of his work other than poetry.

OBITUARIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO