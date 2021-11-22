STORM WATCH: Temps in the 50s for Thanksgiving; tracking heavy rain for late Thursday night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An area of low pressure will dive into the mid-Atlantic overnight bringing the chance for sprinkles or flurries and snow showers to the northern portion of Maryland. Moisture will be limited with this system as it moves through our area. Temperatures should remain above freezing during this time for much of central Maryland, so little to no accumulation is expected. Instead, any accumulation will be confined to areas along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, and in western Maryland, and will not amount to much. A snow shower could sneak as far south as Baltimore, but again temperatures will remain above freezing during this time. Little to no impact is expected for local travelers returning from their Thanksgiving destination. However, if you were lucky enough to spend your Thanksgiving holiday in western Maryland, some slick spots can’t be ruled out overnight and into Sunday morning.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO