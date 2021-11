CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dion DiMucci is getting by -- and then some -- with a little help from his friends. “Stomping Ground,” the latest album from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (1989), comes out Friday, Nov. 19, and like its predecessor, 2020′s “Blues with Friends,” finds Dion assisted by a corps of musical pals. The list this time includes the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, Peter Frampton, Mark Knopfler, Boz Scaggs, Billy Gibbons, Eric Clapton, Joe Bonamassa (whose Keeping The Blues Alive Records is releasing it) and others. Keb’ Mo’ joins him for the only cover, the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “Red House,” and Pete Townshend contributed liner notes.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO