WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the ending of Eternals. One of the questions that the viewers were wondering after watching Eternals is about the fate of Ikarus. When the third act of the film came, he was positioned as the antagonist as he firmly believes that the Emergence should happen. A fight with the other Eternals ensued. By the end, as he started to feel regret about betraying Sersi and his family, he sacrificed himself by flying directly to the sun. But does it mean that he's actually dead for good? Now, we have the answer.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO