DEEEER Simulator Review

Back when Return to Castle Wolfenstein was still a new game, there were plans to create an expansion to the game that would feature a squad-based single-player component. However, the game, which would be called Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, wound up forgoing the single-player and became a free-to-play multiplayer-only title. However, a modder named William Faure, also known as Dark Matter Productions, has created a recreation of that single-player campaign with the help of the overhaul mod RealRTCW. The mod makes use of the maps originally in Enemy Territory, but repurposed and redesigned for a story-driven single-player campaign.
