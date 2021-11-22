DEEEER Simulator Review

While the main draw of Farming Simulator 22 is to start your own farm and not only live but thrive off of the land, you sometimes still need to work for someone else before you can be successful by yourself. Luckily, the game is filled with Contracts that you can take on for neighboring farmers to earn a little cash and, more importantly, get some experience under your belt. This guide explains what Contracts are and why you might want to take them on.

