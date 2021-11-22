ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressional Endometriosis Caucus raises awareness about disorder affecting women

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03v3tU_0d40C4v900
Endometriosis

Congresswoman Nikema Williams (D-Georgia) was just 14 years old when she was diagnosed with endometriosis, but she had been dealing with the painful side effects from it even before then.

“I started to not even be able to get out bed,” Williams said. “The pain was so bad.”Around 6.5 million women in the U.S. suffer from the painful disorder and many more likely don’t even know they have it.

According to Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a painful disorder that involves tissue growing outside the uterus.

It could potentially lead to fertility issues as well.

Williams said she has had to have three surgeries to burn off the lesions growing outside her uterus.

Williams is part of the Congressional Endometriosis Caucus which includes dozens of Members – both women and men.

“I want women to know that they’re not alone,” said Williams. “I want to continue to have conversations like this because so many women are suffering and don’t know why they’re suffering.”

The group’s main goals are to invest in research to find a cure and to raise awareness.

“We still need to do the research so that we can find more treatment options that don’t impact your everyday life,” said Williams. “This Congress, we’re pushing to get the same $26 million in research that was appropriated in the 2021 budget. We want to get that back in the budget for 2022.”

Congress first doubled the funding for federal research for endometriosis in 2020.

“Endometriosis is under-researched and suffers from a lack of proven and effective treatments,” said Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) in 2020, the founder of the bipartisan House Endometriosis Caucus. “Doubling research funding will provide critical additional capacity for studying endometriosis, developing effective treatments and improving the quality of life for millions and millions of women. This is a game-changer.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Raising awareness about men's health

It’s always important to have those conversations surrounding men's health. November has been renamed "Movember", focusing on raising awareness about regular checkups. One form of cancer that is commonly diagnosed in young adult men is testicular cancer. In an article published by cancer.net states, “this year, an estimated 9,470 men in the united states will be diagnosed with testicular cancer.” with early detection, testicular cancer is highly treatable and highly curable.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Turnto10.com

Raising awareness about a common condition in men as they age

Raising awareness about a common condition in men as they age. It's called BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia), more commonly known as enlarged prostate. It's not cancer, but it can be quality of life changing. "I couldn't go to the bathroom. So, I assumed it was a kidney stone or something...
COVENTRY, RI
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Finkenauer
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Uproxx

A Republican Lawmaker Went On Fox News And Recklessly Suggested It’s Better To Get COVID Than Get Vaccinated

As Thanksgiving Day ended and the holiday weekend began, there was alarming news: a new, possibly more virulent strain of COVID had been discovered. It’s called Omicron and it was first detected in South Africa, with possible cases already popping up in the U.K. and parts of Europe. Research still needs to be conducted about, among other issues, whether COVID vaccines can safeguard against it. Meanwhile, Fox News sprang into action — which is to say their hosts are already recklessly spreading misinformation that will make things even worse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endometriosis#Women And Men#Congresswoman#Mayo Clinic#Cox Media Group
Tom Stevenson

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Dutch government ‘truly sorry’ for gender recognition law that required sterilisation for legal recognition

The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This One Supplement Reduces Your Severe Flu Risk by 90 Percent, Study Says

After more than a year and a half of living under a global pandemic, the idea of catching the flu almost feels like a distant memory. But even as life slowly begins to return to normal, the truth is that becoming infected with influenza can still be a harrowing experience. While each year changes in severity, the 2018 to 2019 flu season saw an estimated 29 million illnesses, 13 million flu-related medical visits, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 28,000 flu deaths, according to the data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As always, doctors are urging the public to get their flu shots to help shore up their immunity—especially amid concerns the flu virus could come roaring back after flu cases were tamped down by COVID-19 preventions last winter. But according to new research, there's one supplement that can help cut your risk of developing severe flu symptoms. Read on to see what you should be taking to give your body another line of defense.
HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy