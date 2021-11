According to the community, what defines an MMORPG goes beyond just an online fictional world filled with countless players. Prolific player-driven economies is just one way that the games rely on their massive player bases, but fierce competition between guilds and factions sometimes results in griefing and other forms of ruthless toxicity. But in the end, the online space lends itself to communities of players all sharing a single interest. While the most straightforward examples are well known to be World of Warcraft and the classic MapleStory, others like Destiny 2 and Sea of Thieves don’t necessarily fall within the traditional MMO experience, but this trend can be observed more and more often in recent years.

