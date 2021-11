By now, you're probably well aware of the exciting mid-credits scene in Eternals that featured some very surprising guest stars. Not only did Harry Styles show up as Eros, the brother of Thanos, but he was joined by Patton Oswalt's Pip the Troll. Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt about Eternals, and he revealed that Oswalt not only voiced the character but was there on the sound stage acting everything out himself. In fact, he performed everything while on his knees. Earlier today, ComicBook.com shared the story on Twitter, which Ostwalt quote-tweeted with some behind-the-scenes photos.

