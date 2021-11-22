Springfield police say E. Morningside shooting is now being investigated as a homicide; victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department says the shooting that occurred on E. Morningside Street Sunday morning is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to police , the victim has been identified as 38-year-old Matthew Turner of Springfield.

Police were called to the home at 802 E. Morningside St. around 11:30 a.m. after a caller said a man had been shot during a disturbance. Police found Turner suffering from a gunshot wound. He would pass from his injuries on the scene.

Police say they have identified a suspect in the case and have interviewed the suspect but have not made any arrests.

“Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review and a decision regarding any criminal charges to be filed,” the press release states.

Anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This marks the 23rd homicide in Springfield for 2021.

