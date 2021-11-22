Nintendo's Zelda-themed Game & Watch is a love letter to Link's 8-bit origins

For all the reasons I love the Zelda series, the narratives and characters have never been among them. This isn’t really a complaint; my favorite Zelda stories are the ones that introduce the bare minimum incentive to get the player exploring, and then get out of the way. As the series grew, the narrative elements became more prominent and more time-consuming, but remained as simplistic as they had ever been. With the possible exception of Majora’s Mask, every game in the series depicts an unambiguous clash of good and evil waged between infallible heroes and irrevocable villains (Ganondorf isn’t sympathetic in The Wind Waker, sumo me). Nowhere is this more obvious than with Link, the endlessly righteous, blank slate protagonist with the thousand yard stare. I’ve long thought this was a great avenue for change, but what do you think? Should Link be characterized with more personal flaws?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO