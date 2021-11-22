ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo's Zelda-themed Game & Watch is a love letter to Link's 8-bit origins

By N. Ingraham
Engadget
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. last year, Nintendo released a special edition Game & Watch. (If you don’t know, Game & Watch were a line of handheld LCD devices from the ‘80s that could each play one very simple game.) Rather than featuring a single title, the Super...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals include up to 42% off Zelda, Mario, and Fire Emblem games

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Nintendo Switch continues to be wildly popular more than four years after release, especially with a new model, Switch OLED, now available in stores. There are now three versions of the Switch competing with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — the $350 Switch OLED, the $200 Switch Lite handheld, and the original $300 Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

The Zelda Game & Watch Lands With a Launch Trailer

The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch has arrived in stores along with a short launch trailer. Nintendo’s latest collectible in the series features three games and a few other modes. The Legend Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening are all included. Nintendo also even included the Japanese versions of the first two games, which hail from the NES era.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Should Future Zelda Games Portray Link as a More Flawed Hero?

For all the reasons I love the Zelda series, the narratives and characters have never been among them. This isn’t really a complaint; my favorite Zelda stories are the ones that introduce the bare minimum incentive to get the player exploring, and then get out of the way. As the series grew, the narrative elements became more prominent and more time-consuming, but remained as simplistic as they had ever been. With the possible exception of Majora’s Mask, every game in the series depicts an unambiguous clash of good and evil waged between infallible heroes and irrevocable villains (Ganondorf isn’t sympathetic in The Wind Waker, sumo me). Nowhere is this more obvious than with Link, the endlessly righteous, blank slate protagonist with the thousand yard stare. I’ve long thought this was a great avenue for change, but what do you think? Should Link be characterized with more personal flaws?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Nes#Super Mario Bros#Lcd#Nes#The Game Watch#The D Pad#Usb C
Destructoid

The next My Nintendo reward is a Zelda phone ring holder

The My Nintendo rewards section kind of went offline for a bit, but it came back: Nintendo isn’t giving it the Club Nintendo chopping block treatment yet! In the meantime while you sift through the existing rewards, you can mull over getting this upcoming one: the Zelda phone ring holder.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Legend of Zelda: Game & Watch Is A Great Way To Play Link's Awakening

When the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. edition launched last year, it was more of a curio and collectible than any kind of serious gaming device. It only included two relatively short classic games plus a Game & Watch homage, and it really wasn't the ideal way to play the classics, but it felt like a proof-of-concept for a Game Boy retro device. A year later, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda edition is a more substantial offering, and one of the better ways to play at least one of the best Zelda games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Super Mario Maker 2’s Ninji Speedrun brought back from the dead to celebrate Zelda Game & Watch

Back in April of this year, Nintendo announced the 20th and final Ninji Speedrun, a monthly series of Nintendo-made levels designed to be run through as fast as possible. Well, now Nintendo has made a liars of itself, as it’s brought back the very fun Ninji Speedrun concept for a special event to celebrate the launch of Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
107-3 KISS-FM

[WATCH] Legend of Zelda Game & Watch is Great for an East Texas Gamer

One of the best games for the original Nintendo Entertainment System is The Legend of Zelda. That theme song will forever be stuck in our heads with all the hours we put into the game. For 2021, Nintendo has been celebrating the 35th anniversary of the game's release. One way to celebrate is the Legend of Zelda Game & Watch, a fun new handheld device full of nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda Anniversary Edition review – the hero of time now tells the time

You may remember last year, to celebrate Super Mario’s 35th anniversary Nintendo unveiled a delightful reimagining of the Game & Watch series. The original Game & Watch consoles were small devices in the 80s that used a similar screen to the screens on most digital watches, and they had simple games you could take anywhere. They’re a precursor to the original Game Boy and an important part of Nintendo’s history.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is a cozy piece of nostalgia

Nintendo has another new microconsole for the holidays. The company launched the $50 Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda device earlier this month as part of its run up to the gift-giving season. Like last year’s Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., this is a throwback handheld that focuses on a single game series with The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventures of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. And it’s exactly the kind of thing that I would love to spend Christmas day tinkering with.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

How Microsoft’s Xbox challenged Nintendo and Sony and changed console gaming forever

It's easy to overlook now, but Microsoft's Xbox is one of the most unlikely success stories in the history of the video game industry. The home console graveyard left in the wake of Nintendo and Sony's rise to dominance in the 1990s was filled to the brim with bright and promising products, from Sega's trio of Genesis, Saturn and Dreamcast consoles to SNK's Neo Geo to the Atari Jaguar. None survived past 2001. Yet the Xbox stands tall today as one of the three pillars of the console business and now a cornerstone of Microsoft's multi-platform gaming strategy bridging consoles with PCs and now the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nintendo’s latest Pokémon remakes are perfectly fine versions of great games

The past week or so has shown just how challenging the concept of a remake or remaster can be, whether we’re talking about games or TV shows. The remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy, for instance, seemed like a slam dunk but has instead turned into a meme factory. Netflix’s take on Cowboy Bebop, meanwhile, has had to thread a tricky needle of remaining true to the anime while also standing on its own. So, while it may seem like faint praise, it’s important to say this about Nintendo’s latest Pokémon releases, which bring the classic Diamond and Pearl to the Switch: they’re perfectly acceptable.
TV SHOWS
zeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Shares Details About Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda’s “Cheat Codes”

Six days ago, Nintendo released to a commemorative memorabilia item known as Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda to mark the series’ thirty-fifth year. The small console contains the original Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, the Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening, and a Zelda version of the Game & Watch title Vermin. To round off the package, the system includes a clock mode which displays the time alongside scenes from the first Zelda game.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 258: Zelda Game & Watch Impressions, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Switch Review, and More!

This week, the next generation of the NXpress Nintendo Podcast turns one year old! A whole year has passed since Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill first took the reins of NXpress, so this episode starts out with a fitting birthday bash. Once the champagne runs out, Cameron starts the show in earnest and shares his impressions of the Zelda Game & Watch device, a charming novelty that provides an endearing way to play some of the greatest games ever made. Before long, the discussion shifts to a broader celebration of the Zelda franchise, including Marc’s regular progress reports through Ocarina of Time on N64 Online, the differences between 3D and 2D Zelda games, and Campbell’s relentless enthusiasm for Skyward Sword.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy