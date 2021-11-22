ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter starts experimenting with shopping features in livestreams

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 6 days ago

After its first into e-commerce this past summer, Twitter has started testing a new live shopping experience. The feature essentially allows users to both watch a broadcast and shop at the same time. The first live shopping stream will debut on November 28th at 7PM...

www.engadget.com

TechCrunch

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to Android users

“With Tips, we’re creating an easy way to direct people to links to your payment profiles and we’re making it easier to support the people driving the conversation on Twitter – whether you want to support a content creator, help someone fundraise, tip someone who just needs some help or thank someone for making you laugh,” the social media giant notes.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Twitter Acquires Threader App To Build Out Exclusive Features for Twitter Blue

Twitter has acquired , an app that curates Twitter threads into a single page, as part of the expansion of its paid Twitter Blue subscription service. Last week, the company announced that its enhanced Twitter Blue experience is now available in the United States and New Zealand across iOS, Android and web for $2.99 USD/$4.49 NZD per month. The add-on service offers exclusive features and perks, like ad-free articles and the ability to undo a tweet.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Twitter buys Threader to help develop Twitter Blue features

Twitter has . It’s one of a few apps that allow you to make threads easier to digest. By tagging Threader’s profile and typing “compile,” the bot will condense a series of tweets into an article-like form. “Today, we are bringing this experience to Twitter. We are both proud of what we’ve achieved together, especially as an independent team of two. We’re excited to bring the Threader experience to millions of people on Twitter,” the founders of Threader said.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Twitter disappearing Tweet experience is no more – what about Instagram?

The developers of Twitter finally released an update that allows users to avoid the “disappearing Tweet experience.” This experience was originally created by an update to Twitter that pushed a Tweet up a timeline as replies were added to a string. This wouldn’t normally be an issue, just so long as a user never stopped browsing Twitter in real time.
INTERNET
Jason Derulo
9to5Mac

Snapchat Map feature now offers Memories and revamped Explore experience

During Snap Partner Summit early this year, Snapchat announced Layers, an upcoming feature set to offer personalized experience tied into the Snap Maps tab. Now, two of these features are rolling out for Snapchat users: Memories and a new Explore experience. According to Snapchat, the new Layers feature marks the...
CELL PHONES
tech.co

Facebook Adds Features to Allow Shopping Within Groups

Facebook is further increasing monetization for its users with a new suite of features to allow shopping from Facebook Groups. Groups will be able to sell products themselves, and can highlight others that are for sale in otherwise unrelated Facebook Shops. What's the takeaway? Well, either shoppers are increasingly opting...
SMALL BUSINESS
Neowin

Twitter starts rolling out a new interface for replies

Twitter is actively updated with new features such as the ability to remove followers without blocking them, receive a heads-up before entering intense conversations, and the opportunity to tip users of the platform, among many others. We recently learned that the company is testing the introduction of ads in replies to tweets, but ahead of that, it seems to be rolling out some UI changes to replies as well.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Twitter Tips feature arrives on Android: How to add links to a profile

Twitter has gradually rolled out monetization tools this year, one of which is a feature previously known as Tip Jar. The feature, which allows users to add third-party payment links to their profiles, appeared in a test back in March, then officially rolled out to select accounts a couple of months later followed by a larger expansion in September.
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Jason Derulo to Host Walmart’s First-Ever Twitter Holiday Livestream

Walmart is marking one year of livestream shopping by bringing the real-time video event to Twitter for the first time. This capability will also be a first for Twitter, which launched its Live Shopping capability to feature the Walmart livestream. The retail giant first launched livestream events in December last year on TikTok, with its “Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular” driving seven times more views than it anticipated and growing the company’s TikTok followers by 25 percent. For the 2021 iteration on Twitter, pop star Jason Derulo will host Walmart’s “Cyber Deals” at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 28, where users can watch the...
CELEBRITIES
technave.com

Twitter working on clipping feature for Spaces

By now, some of you may have tuned in to a Twitter Space or two. If you haven't, it's essentially Twitter's answer to Clubhouse, an audio chat room feature that lets you host live podcasts. The features big downside is that there's no in-app feature to record it, but that could be added soon.
INTERNET
bitcoinist.com

Twitter Expands Bitcoin Lightning Tips Feature For Android

Social media platform Twitter has expanded its Bitcoin Lightning Tips feature for Android users. Launched in September 2021 for iOS only, the feature allows users to set up a BTC Lightning address to receive tips from their followers. Related Reading | Why Hillary Clinton Thinks Bitcoin Undermines The U.S. Dollar.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Twitter Launches Live Primetime Shopping Show

Next Sunday Twitter will launch a primetime live shopping show, featuring products from Walmart, hosted by the singer Jason Derulo. This will be the first time Twitter has tried out its Live Shopping format, which allows customers to watch the livestream while checking out any products that get mentioned. The...
INTERNET
torquenews.com

Tesla Experiences Outage, Shutting Down Apps and Features of Cars

Tesla recently experienced an outage, causing there to be an unavailability for features of its app and cars, along with not being able to get in the car using your phone. Elon Musk responded to this directly. Tesla Experiences Rare Outage. It all started with this Tweet from a user...
TECHNOLOGY
WKBW-TV

Shopping ‘social’ launching: A season of fun experiences

Online shopping as become the new normal and that’s especially true this holiday season as we continue to navigate the pandemic. Luckily there are more options than ever to find great gifts online. Style and online shopping expert Michelle Madhok has teamed up with Facebook and Instagram to share details...
INTERNET
mspmag.com

Sovereign Collective Curates an International Shopping Experience

St. Paul–based Molly Hanten has an undeniable knack for fashion and globe-trotting. Now she’s married the two—and is making a living out of it. The idea for her newest venture was born in the spring of 2020 when the fitness industry was turned upside down (Hanten was the co-owner of the local boutique fitness concept Alchemy 365). Initially, her passion project was nothing more than a little Shopify site that she designed to introduce Americans to unique brands that she’s discovered on her adventures in her favorite city—Paris. Soon after, it went from loyal friends and family to people from all over the country shopping her curated selection. “I was like, ‘OK, wow, this is working,’” says Hanten.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Engadget

Amazon delays Comixology integration to early 2022

Amazon has delayed its plan to integrate Comixology purchases and the platform itself into its broader ecosystem. In a the company posted this week, it said the updated Comixology app, which is slated to bring a host of changes to how the service works, will arrive in early 2022, instead of 2021 as .
BUSINESS
Engadget

Reddit will shut down Dubsmash on February 22nd

Reddit will shut down Dubsmash on February 22nd, 2022. The announcement comes less than a year after Reddit acquired the TikTok-like video platform for an undisclosed sum in December 2020. Following the 22nd, Dubsmash won’t be available to download through the App Store or Google Play, nor will the app work after that date.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

WhatsApp on the web lets you create your own stickers

You don't have to settle for pre-made WhatsApp stickers (or use a third-party tool) if you're sitting at your computer. The Verge reports WhatsApp has introduced a custom sticker creator for its web client and, within a week, desktop apps. Choose to attach a sticker and you can upload a custom image for editing. You can add emoji or text, crop pictures, cut out backgrounds and even slap existing WhatsApp stickers on top.
CELL PHONES

