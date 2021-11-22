Twitter starts experimenting with shopping features in livestreams

St. Paul–based Molly Hanten has an undeniable knack for fashion and globe-trotting. Now she’s married the two—and is making a living out of it. The idea for her newest venture was born in the spring of 2020 when the fitness industry was turned upside down (Hanten was the co-owner of the local boutique fitness concept Alchemy 365). Initially, her passion project was nothing more than a little Shopify site that she designed to introduce Americans to unique brands that she’s discovered on her adventures in her favorite city—Paris. Soon after, it went from loyal friends and family to people from all over the country shopping her curated selection. “I was like, ‘OK, wow, this is working,’” says Hanten.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO