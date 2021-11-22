ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thanksgiving week will feature some rain, a little snow and a whole lot of cold

By Kathryn Prociv
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday morning, a cold front sliced through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast and bringing with it light showers and some gusty winds to portions of the I-95 corridor. It was fast-moving, with all rain projected to be off the Atlantic coast by early afternoon. Behind the exiting storm system,...

CBS Baltimore

First Snow Of Season Could Bring Slick Spots, Little Accumulation To Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An area of low pressure will dive into the mid-Atlantic overnight bringing the chance for sprinkles or flurries and snow showers to the northern portion of Maryland. Moisture will be limited with this system as it moves through our area. Temperatures should remain above freezing during this time for much of central Maryland, so little to no accumulation is expected. Instead, any accumulation will be confined to areas along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, and in western Maryland, and will not amount to much. A snow shower could sneak as far south as Baltimore, but again temperatures will remain above freezing during this time. Little to no impact is expected for local travelers returning from their Thanksgiving destination. However, if you were lucky enough to spend your Thanksgiving holiday in western Maryland, some slick spots can’t be ruled out overnight and into Sunday morning.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Sunday System Brings First Chance Of Snowflakes For Parts Of Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fast-moving clipper system brings the potential for the first snowflakes of the season to the area. The real question is: how far east will the precipitation go? Saturday was frigid, with highs more typical of January than the end of November. Philadelphia and South Jersey have a chance at some flakes Sunday, but any activity would be light. No accumulation is expected. A dusting of snow is possible in Berks County and Lehigh Valley into mid-morning. The Poconos will see snow showers through the day and that will lead to the 1-2″ accumulation. As for temperatures, the Poconos will see the low 30s, while Philadelphia hits the upper 40s. Delaware and the Jersey Shore will get into the low 50s. MONDAY — Mostly Sunny, Cold and Blustery. High 43. TUESDAY — Partly Sunny and Still Cold. High 45. WEDNESDAY — Mostly Sunny and Chilly. December 1st. High 48.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Washington State
WAFF

A great stretch of weather ahead with sunshine & warmer temps

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight with chilly morning lows in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds before skies clear into the afternoon, temperatures will be comfortable again in the middle to upper 50s with a light NW wind. Mostly clear skies Sunday night will allow temps to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for the start of the work and school week Monday morning. A cooler day is expected Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Northern parts of the valley could see a few inches of snow

Snow will return into Saturday evening with snow showers becoming likely into Saturday night. We will need to monitor road conditions overnight into Sunday morning. Accumulation is likely and there will be an elevated risk for snowy roads across the entire area into the night. Lows will be around 30°. Snow will continue Sunday morning with the potential for additional accumulation.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

NOAA Outlook For Early December Keeps Colorado Warm And Dry

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong. NOAA released their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks this morning. Needless to say they are depressing! Here's to hoping they are wrong! (6-10 day below … the 8-14 is basically the same) #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YrffccI08G — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) November 27, 2021 The 6-10...
COLORADO STATE
#Thanksgiving#Gulf Coast#Temperature#Great Lakes
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Breezy With A Little More Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect breezy weather with a little more sunshine in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees. Sunday will be breezy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 41 degrees. Temperatures will still in the 40s for most of the week. A flurry mixed with light rain is possible on Monday, but chances are low.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs3duluth.com

A little more snow to start the week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - This evening and tonight: through the rest of this evening, we see the cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back from the 30s back into the 20s. For tonight, clouds begin to clear, for most winds are still out of the northwest, meaning the South Shore and the U.P of Michigan still see some lake effect snow. Temperatures tonight fall back into the upper teens and lower the 20s.
DULUTH, MN
WLUC

Snow continues to drop with a rain/snow mix next week

As we see the system move through the Upper Peninsula, the warm air will rise creating an evening of lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts. Parts of the central and mostly eastern counties will experience heavier accumulation of snow. The winter weather advisories in effect will subside by the afternoon hours of Sunday. There will only be a brief window of no snow until a front moves in bringing another morning of snow making for slick conditions. Temps will slowly rise to leading to chances of a rain/snow mix mid-next week, so be prepared to get the scraper to get ice off the windshields.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down. The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Conditions Expected Ahead of Clipper System

The Chicago area will see sunny skies and breezy conditions on Sunday, but a quick clipper system is going to bring precipitation to the area to start the new work week. Before that arrives, clear skies are expected Sunday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine, with temps rising to the mid-to-upper 30s, but breezy conditions at times will help knock wind chills slightly lower as the day progresses.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny, Breezy With Seasonable Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies but breezy today with a seasonable high in the low 40s. NW winds 15-20 with gusts to 35 mph. Monday brings the chance for some light snow with a dusting possible. It may mix with rain by afternoon as temps warm up to the low 40s. November 28 Normal- 43 Saturday- 42 Today- 41 Sunrise- 6:57am Forecast Today- sunny and breezy with a high of 41 Tonight- partly cloudy and 25 Monday- some light snow and rain, 43 Sunny breezy Sunday Sunny & Seasonable
CHICAGO, IL
