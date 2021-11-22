Ronda Rich: Glad it’s not last year’s Thanksgiving

One of the best parts about Thanksgiving is gathering around the table with your family and friends—but so is the food. Something about Thanksgiving food just hits different, especially the Thanksgiving sides: mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, roasted vegetables. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. The only downside is that often times, it can take such a long time to prepare, particularly if you’re a procrastinator like me and wait until the day before. You don’t want to buy something store-bought; you want to put a little more effort into it. Don’t worry, we got you. We’ve curated a list of some of the yummiest Thanksgiving sides that don’t involve too much time in the kitchen.

