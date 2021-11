MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette has a new shop just in time for the holidays. It’s called the Seiche Stone Company. The Owner, Erica Smith, also owns the Gathered Earth in Marquette. They started bringing in minerals, gems and stones to sell and it quickly grew to call for a stand-alone business. Smith says her customers have been asking for this kind of shop for years.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO