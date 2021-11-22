ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Healthy Focus eNewsletter – November

hcmc-tn.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the link to read the latest issue: Healthy Focus – November. Dramatic advances in breast cancer care that customize the treatment to the tumor have boosted survival rates for women in all stages of the disease during...

www.hcmc-tn.org

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

It Is as Healthy to Give as to Receive

The support of friends and family can change an individual’s physiology, leading to slightly fewer health risks. Having support gives an individual resources and helps with health habits, resulting in better health outcomes for that individual. Giving support, rather than just being a recipient of support, can help health outcomes...
ADVOCACY
westplainsdailyquill.net

Get kids on a healthy track

Childhood obesity is a serious medical issue affecting children around the world, but notably in North America. While the issue has been around for decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says American children and teenagers have witnessed a significant increase in weight gain since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
KIDS
Cape Gazette

HEALTHY AT LAST

I can’t decide which news is more exciting—that Eric Adams is the Mayor Elect of New York City or that Eric Adams reversed his Diabetes with a Plant-Based Diet! Both are extraordinary news in my book. And, yes, Eric Adams has written a wonderful new book telling about his remarkable journey to restored health. What’s even more remarkable is that Adams wants everyone to know, particularly African Americans, what is making us sick and how to make the necessary changes NOW!
RECIPES
okcfox.com

Stay Healthy with Centennial Health

Shelby talks with medical expert Dr. Charles W. Lunn, Jr at Centennial Health on ways to get well and stay healthy. Give them a call at 405-280-5550 or go to centennialhealth.com for more information. ** THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTENNIAL HEALTH **
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Care#Healthy Focus Enewsletter
theforumnews.com

Healthy Geezer

Q: I’m getting pain in my right leg, and my doctor says it’s sciatica. Could you write one of your columns about this?. Sciatica is pain that runs down the sciatic nerve from your lower spine to your buttock and down the back of your leg. Age-related changes in the spine are a common cause of sciatica.
FITNESS
Marshall News Messenger

HOLIDAY HEALTHY EATING

SHREVEPORT, La. — Holiday meals can often be a bonanza of high calorie, high fat, sugar-filled, coma-inducing goodness. While it all tastes incredible, traditional holiday recipes can often be not only bad for the waistline, but also dangerous for people with conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Williston Daily Herald

Healthy eating is success

Obesity affects approximately 40 percent of American adults, and I’ve been one of them for nearly as long as I can remember. There are innumerable schemes that promise effortless, or nearly effortless, weight loss, and many diets that claim to be the best approach. Most of us recognize that if...
DIETS
abc27 News

Healthy Living: Falling Back

(WHTM) — If you’ve felt a little off the past week or so, it may have to do with “falling back” for daylight saving time. Research shows it can actually impact our health, elevating the risk for heart attacks, injuries, mental and behavioral disorders and immune-related diseases. Experts say this is because of the shift […]
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Nutcracker Syndrome

Lower back pain, fatigue and nausea are symptoms that could be caused by any number of illnesses, but they’re also the hallmark signs of a serious condition called nutcracker syndrome. Nutcracker syndrome is where the veins in the lower abdomen are squeezed and restrict blood flow. In today’s Healthy Living,...
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?

Intermittent fasting (IF) has gained popularity in the last several years as an effective and sustainable way to lose weight. Some people come to IF because they're on a keto diet, and both IF and eating keto can lower insulin levels to help with weight loss. Other people have found IF because scientific research shows intermittent fasting can help with weight loss, as well offer other health benefits such as increased energy, improved digestion and reduced bloating, and improved memory, sleep, and skin. IF can also reduce inflammation and the risk of certain conditions like cardiovascular disease, cancer, and asthma, and increase longevity. What a long list, right?!
WEIGHT LOSS
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: November is COPD Awareness Month

NAPLES, Fla. — November is COPD Awareness Month. COPD stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and a doctor with NCH Healthcare System said it's a term for a group of disease that make it tough for a patient to exhale. "Chronic" means it's a condition that is persistent and long-lasting....
NAPLES, FL
MindBodyGreen

Healthy Planet, Healthy You: November Climate News To Know

Our new series Healthy Planet, Healthy You explores just how tightly human health and environmental health are intertwined—for better and for worse. Each month, we'll break the latest news on how nature can rejuvenate us on one hand and damage our health when it's not cared for on the other. We'll end with timely tips and tools to help you care for your environment so it can care for you.
ENVIRONMENT
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy