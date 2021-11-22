ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Visitors' Center at Temple Square demolished to create space for gardens as part of larger renovation

By The Salt Lake Tribune
 6 days ago
Demolition has begun on the North Visitors' Center at Salt Lake City's Temple Square, according to a report from the Salt Lake Tribune .

It has been open for nearly sixty years and features an 11-foot replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus statue that would "speak" to visitors in several languages, but the statue will be relocated to another location on the Square.

As the part of the ongoing renovation the North Visitors' Center space will become a garden.

“This area will become a peaceful, quiet space on Temple Square,” said Andy Kirby, Director of Historic Temple Renovations for the LDS Church.

He added that the gardens, to be completed in 2023, “will also provide a more direct and clear view of the Salt Lake Temple from the northwest area of Temple Square, enhancing the prominence of the temple.”

It will also provide a space for contemplation and reflection for visitors to the Square.

Major limestone quarry proposed for Parleys Canyon

Parleys Canyon may soon be home to an open-pit limestone quarry, according to a proposal filed with Utah mining regulators this month. A recently formed LLC called Tree Farm proposes using explosives and drills to mine beneath the northeastern flank of Grandeur Peak, a popular hiking destination from Mill Creek Canyon, with the intent of extracting 2 million tons of crushed rock a year.
