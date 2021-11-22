Retailers With The Best 2021 Black Friday Deals in Arkansas & Texas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bundled up with bags in hand, shoppers at Patriot Place in Foxboro Friday night were still seeking those Black Friday savings. After a holiday season spent at home and apart from each other last year, shoppers were ready to resume their traditions. “When COVID started, I stopped. And now, things are getting more open so I can start going out more,” a male shopper from Maine said. We’ve seen how supply chain challenges have impacted many parts of life. A lot of shoppers are keeping that in mind by starting early and spending more. “I usually don’t get it done until last minute, but this year I wanted to get it done early in case anything happened and shipping and stuff like that,” another shopper said. According to the National Retail Federation, in-person shopping is up more than 14 percent this year, and individual consumers plan to spend about $1,000 total. And no matter what deals are offered online, some shoppers will simply always prefer how that in-store experience feels. “I think there’s definitely something to be said for coming to the store and seeing all these people around,” said one woman. “It’s the holiday season, all the lights.”

