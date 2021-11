All of The562’s cross country coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Bryson. Visit BrysonFinancial.com to learn more. For the first time in more than two decades, the Long Beach City College cross country programs got the chance to compete at the CCCAA State Championship meet. Both Vikings squads headed to Woodward Park in Fresno over the weekend, competing against the best junior college runners in California.

