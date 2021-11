The Edge revealed to Rolling Stone that U2 has begun the long process of creating new music. The guitarist explained, “We are firmly locked in the tower of song and working away on a bunch of new things. I'm just having so much fun writing and not necessarily having to think about where it’s going to go. It’s more about enjoying the experience of writing and having no expectations or limitations on the process. . . You need those moments of inactivity just to listen to music. We’re all enjoying that right now.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO