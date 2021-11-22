ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union group says U.S. should reject Amazon’s plan to buy MGM

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Four big unions, including the Service Employees International Union and the Teamsters, urged the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday to oppose Amazon.com’s plan to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, saying it would reduce competition in the streaming video market. Amazon announced the $8.45 billion deal in May,...

