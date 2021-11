JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most memorable play in the 49ers’ 30-10 win over the Jaguars on Sunday might have been an incompletion. At least it was for Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, 33, who became an eligible receiver for the first time in his football life — yes, he never got the chance even in Pop Warner — and was targeted by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on a 3rd-and-goal pass from the 1-yard line in the third quarter.

