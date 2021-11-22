ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lobsters, crabs, octopuses feel pain, study says, so UK to ID them as sentient beings

By Tribune News Service
Star-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (PA Media/dpa) — Octopuses, crabs and lobsters have feelings too, a British study has found, prompting the government in London to add the animals to the list of those protected by forthcoming laws. Research from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) found that there was...

trib.com

Related
modernfarmer.com

Consider the Lobster’s Feelings

There’s more to your seafood than tentacles, scales and claws. According to a new report, cephalopods and decapods—which includes octopuses, squid, cuttlefish, crabs, lobsters and crayfish—are sentient beings. In other words, these aquatic creatures have feelings. The paper, authored by researchers at the London School of Economics, was commissioned by...
FISHING
WLTX.com

UK researchers: Lobsters might experience feelings, including pain

LONDON, UK — When Great Britain left the European Union, it also left the EU’s animal welfare laws behind. A replacement bill for the Brits was drafted and a research team assembled to determine what species should be granted protections as sentient animals. Dr. Jonathan Birch, from the London School...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Crabs#Independent Study#Sentient#Pa Media#British#Lse
Vice

Octopuses Will Have Their Feelings Protected Under UK Law

Octopuses, crabs, and lobsters are sentient beings with the capacity to have feelings, the UK government says. Up until now, decapod crustaceans – including crabs, lobsters, crayfish and prawns – and cephalopods – squids, octopuses and cuttlefish – were not recognised under the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill. But the government...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

All Octopuses May Be Sentient, But Only Some Are Smart

The intelligence of octopuses has become legendary, from their slightly unnerving escape capacities to popular documentaries. These feats of brilliance probably contributed to their recent legal recognition in the UK as sentient beings with accompanying rights. However MRI studies of the brains of four species of octopus show there are big variations in the size and texture of their brains that relate to their lifestyles, which means only some of them have this famous problem-solving capacity.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

New UK bill recognizes cephalopods and some crustaceans as sentient beings

A number of marine animals — including octopuses, squids, crabs and lobsters — will be recognized as sentient beings as part of a new law proposed by the U.K. government. The Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill was first proposed in May and is currently under review. The proposed law originally included all vertebrates, or animals with a backbone, but no invertebrates. However, on Nov. 19, the U.K. government announced that two invertebrate groups — cephalopod mollusks (octopuses, squids and cuttlefish) and decapod crustaceans (crabs, lobsters, shrimp and crayfish) — will now be included on the list of sentient beings, which means their welfare will have to be considered when future government decisions are made about them..
ANIMALS
The Independent

Chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese going into UK lockdown over bird flu fears

The government is taking "swift action" to control the spread of bird flu by introducing an avian lockdown next week.From Monday bird owners across the country will be forced to keep their animals inside and follow strict biohazard measures.It comes after some 19 cases of the disease were recorded and amid concerns that wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter can carry avian influenza, which can lead to cases of the illness in poultry and other captive birds.In addition to keeping birds and poultry housed, keepers must continue to take precautions such as regularly cleaning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
