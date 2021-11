Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce multiple new gold intersections extending its previously reported 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") model including 9.4 g/t Au over 4.0 m in the Bear North zone and 14.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m in the newly tested Bear East Zone. Gatling has shifted focus from building the new MRE to expanding and extending these newly modelled zones along strike and at depth with ongoing drilling at the Larder Gold Project.

