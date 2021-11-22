ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Groveland Four’ exonerated posthumously 70 years after being falsely accused of raping white woman

Groveland Four: New audio of interview with prosecutor's grandson (WFTV)

Four men who were falsely accused of raping a white woman in Lake County more than 70 years ago were officially exonerated by a judge on Monday morning.

Samuel Shepherd, Walter Irvin, Charles Greenlee and Ernest Thomas were already pardoned by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019 and there has been a push for years to clear their names, and in a courtroom Monday morning, that finally happened.

“This is a glory hallelujah day,” said Beverly Robinson, the cousin of Samuel Shepherd, at a news conference following the hearing.

The Florida State legislature apologized to the Groveland Four in 2017 as well as recommended that they be exonerated.

