I’ve stated many times over that Google needs to redesign its dated, archaic design of the Play Store on the web, and have even prospected how one may propel the company toward merging the Chrome Web Store themes and extensions with it. From there, I even played with the idea that one day, it will simply be called the Google Store, stripping itself of the Play branding, and merging with the existing Google Store. This would all allow the company to house apps, games, extensions, Chrome themes, hardware, and pretty much everything all in one place.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO