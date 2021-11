(Wausau, WI)- This season the Wausau Cyclones and Oregon Tradesmen will be competing for the right to hoist the I-39 Cup. The I-39 Cup will be awarded to the team with the most points from the season series between Wausau and Oregon. The teams match up at Oregon Ice Arena on November 19, November 20, December 4 and January 28. Wausau will play host to Oregon December 17 (Eagle River), December 29, December 30 and January 29. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with the cup at all home games versus Oregon during the season.

