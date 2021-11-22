ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

LISTEN: Henderson Co. man admits to killing father, uncle on 911 call

By Dan Vasko, Emily Smith
 6 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead and a man has been charged following a shooting in Hendersonville Sunday night, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Beaumont Drive in Hendersonville at about 9:32 p.m. Dispatch received a call from a man who admitted to shooting two people at the residence.

Deputies said upon arrival, they found two victims had been fatally shot. They also found two people locked in the bathroom, who were the suspect’s grandparents, the sheriff said. It’s unclear how long they were detained.

The grandparents were both taken to hospital. There are no reports of them being injured.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Garret Robert Eley. He has been charged with 2 counts of first degree murder and 2 counts of second degree kidnapping.

The deceased victims have been identified as Stephen Robert Eley, 60, and Brian Eugene Eley, 57, who were the father and uncle of the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

On the 911 call, Garret can be heard telling the dispatcher he shot his father and uncle. He says he also put his grandparents in the bathroom and wanted to turn himself in. The entire call can be heard below.

WARNING: Some may find this call disturbing.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance. Sheriff Lowell Griffin said it appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

Henderson County Rescue Squad assisted the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

