Business

U.S. Thanksgiving Feast Estimated to Cost 14 Percent More This Year Thanks to Inflation

By Erin Brady
 6 days ago
The American Farm Bureau said that an average Thanksgiving feast for 10 people will cost around $53.31 this year, an unusual...

Eyewitness News

Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans 14% more this year, survey finds

(CNN) - Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14% more this year, according to new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation. Dinner for a family of 10 will cost on average $53.31 — up $6.41 from last year's average of $46.90 which was down 4% from 2019, the lowest in 10 years.
US News and World Report

U.S. Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Jumps With Inflation on the Menu, Though Deals Remain

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Thanksgiving dinner will cost U.S. consumers an average of 14% more this year in the biggest annual increase in 31 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation said, though shoppers can still find deals in grocery stores. Rising food and gas prices are squeezing U.S. consumers as the...
