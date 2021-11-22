TSA: 93% in compliance with vaccine mandate amid Thanksgiving travel

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — A COVID vaccine mandate for security agents at airports across the country took effect Monday just as Thanksgiving holiday travel was expected to rebound to prepandemic levels. However, the TSA said it is ready to handle the surge, regardless of the vaccination mandate.

Affecting all government workers, the requirement happened to fall on the busiest travel week of the year. In the lead-up to the mandate going into effect, about 40% of TSA workers had not gotten the shot, however, the agency says travelers shouldn’t notice any difference in their wait times due to the mandate.

However, the biggest test will likely be on Tuesday, if agents don’t show up to work after the deadline.

