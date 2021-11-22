ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TSA: 93% in compliance with vaccine mandate amid Thanksgiving travel

By Anthony DiLorenzo, Associated Press
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4wy8_0d406HqM00

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — A COVID vaccine mandate for security agents at airports across the country took effect Monday just as Thanksgiving holiday travel was expected to rebound to prepandemic levels. However, the TSA said it is ready to handle the surge, regardless of the vaccination mandate.

Thanksgiving air travel expected to reach 2019 levels, TSA says

Affecting all government workers, the requirement happened to fall on the busiest travel week of the year. In the lead-up to the mandate going into effect, about 40% of TSA workers had not gotten the shot, however, the agency says travelers shouldn’t notice any difference in their wait times due to the mandate.

‘Walked out with my head held high’: Religious exemptions end for health care vaccine mandate

However, the biggest test will likely be on Tuesday, if agents don’t show up to work after the deadline.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

10 Cyber Monday mistakes to avoid when shopping for deals online

As a shrewd online shopper, you're prepared to jump on some of the best deals available, but serious retailers don't just wait until Cyber Monday to offer those deals. As a consumer, you could be spending more unnecessarily chasing discounts and promotions, only to discover those deals can be found any other day of the year.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy