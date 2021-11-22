26 Coal-Fired Power Plants in 14 States Plan to Stop Burning Coal Due to New Rule

Much of the world has been turning away from nuclear power, with its aging plants, legacy of meltdowns and radioactive waste. But some governments, big companies and billionaires including Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are convinced the technology can help save the planet. Unlike wind and solar sources, nuclear power can be switched on and off at any time, and without the planet-warming emissions produced by gas and coal. Investments of hundreds of millions of dollars are going toward a new generation of so-called small modular reactors (SMRs), which ultimately could provide a safe and nimble source of carbon-free energy -- if they can overcome challenges related to economics, safety and public opinion.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO