Energy Industry

26 Coal-Fired Power Plants in 14 States Plan to Stop Burning Coal Due to New Rule

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new rule requiring coal-fired power plants to remove ash and toxic metals from their wastewater has caused dozens to shut down or switch to natural...

www.newsweek.com

The Guardian

What happens when America’s coal plants die?

When the coal-fired power plant just outside the tiny town of Nucla, Colorado, closed in 2019, it had the makings of a disaster. The plant, which opened in 1959, shut down three years ahead of schedule when it ran out of coal, leaving the town shocked and facing the loss of its largest employer. The facility provided nearly half the tax revenue to the region, said Deana Sheriff, executive director of the West End Economic Development Corp, which serves Nucla and the surrounding area between Telluride and Grand Junction in western Colorado.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Manchin begs Biden to revive Keystone pipeline after strategic oil tap

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) shrugged at the Biden administration’s release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Tuesday, describing it as a “Band-Aid” on a “self-inflicted wound” and calling on the president to revive the canceled Keystone XL pipeline. Manchin, the chairman of the Senate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Herald-Dispatch

Editorial: EPA deadline hastens coal plants' retirements

There’s no doubt coal is being replaced as a source of electricity. Recent events have reinforced that trend, but they shouldn’t mean coal will be eliminated entirely anytime soon. As reported by the Associated Press last week, dozens of plants nationwide plan to stop burning coal this decade to comply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

People in This State Can’t Pay Their Energy Bills

At least two things have happened to affect the ability of people to pay their energy bills since COVID-19 began. And in Texas — the state where the most people struggle with energy bills — one more thing did. Nationwide, millions of people are still out of work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close by 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That Could Be Bad News for Carbon Emissions

The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-standing nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to fully shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. Some energy experts, though, warn that shuttering the plant — a goal long sought by anti-nuclear advocates — could ultimately lead to a spike in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Can Small Nuclear Reactors Really Help The Climate? QuickTake

Much of the world has been turning away from nuclear power, with its aging plants, legacy of meltdowns and radioactive waste. But some governments, big companies and billionaires including Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are convinced the technology can help save the planet. Unlike wind and solar sources, nuclear power can be switched on and off at any time, and without the planet-warming emissions produced by gas and coal. Investments of hundreds of millions of dollars are going toward a new generation of so-called small modular reactors (SMRs), which ultimately could provide a safe and nimble source of carbon-free energy -- if they can overcome challenges related to economics, safety and public opinion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. oil drilling review proposes higher fees, development curbs

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration proposed a slew of changes on Friday to the nation's federal oil and gas leasing program, including hiking fees on drilling companies and limiting their access to sensitive wildlife and cultural zones. The recommendations followed a months-long review aimed at ensuring drilling on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PLANetizen

Bill Gates' Nuclear Power Company Takes Giant Step in Cowboy State

"TerraPower, a start-up co-founded by Bill Gates to revolutionize designs for nuclear reactors, has chosen Kemmerer, Wyoming, as the preferred location for its first demonstration reactor," writes Catherine Clifford, a climate and technology reporter for CNBC on Nov. 17. "It aims to build the plant in the frontier-era coal town by 2028."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Santafe New Mexican.com

PNM plan to leave Four Corners coal plant draws opposition

A bevy of organizations filed briefs this week to express dissatisfaction with Public Service Company of New Mexico’s plan to leave the Four Corners Power Plant. Their latest submissions in the case before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission follows a hearing examiner’s recommendation that mostly supported PNM’s plan to abandon the coal-fueled power plant in northwestern New Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

New Brunswick Coal Plant to Close by 2030 After Guilbeault Refuses Equivalency Agreement

A leading provincial environmental group issued a happy thumbs-up Thursday after federal Environment and Climate Minister Steven Guilbeault refused an “equivalency” agreement that would have allowed the Belledune power plant in New Brunswick to continue burning coal past 2030. The federal government committed years ago to phasing out coal-fired electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Missoulian

Capping off problems: Montana-based company takes on abandoned wells

Curtis Shuck remembers a rush of emotions a few years ago when he came across his first “orphaned well” while walking through a field in the Kevin-Sunburst Oilfield. Shuck, who was no stranger to oilfields, said he was there that day discussing grain with a farmer when they came across a well that had been abandoned.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
