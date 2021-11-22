Vermont news needs your support

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By VTDigger Member Team
Dear Reader,

We never want to see critical daily and investigative news behind a paywall, and you probably don’t either. While many news sites make readers pay for articles, VTDigger does not – – but that’s only because of voluntary donations made by readers like you.

Membership support is the reason we are able to keep our news free and accessible to all. Please, become a member today or make an additional gift during this special time of year .

If you think news organizations are doing fine, you’re not alone. Shockingly, a 2018 Pew Research poll showed that a majority of U.S. adults (71%) believe their local news organizations are doing well financially, even though only 14% say they have paid for local news themselves in the past year.

But the reality is that quality local journalism is in danger of extinction. Newsroom employment was cut by nearly 50% in the last ten years, meaning more and more communities across the country have no source for local news. VTDigger fills that void in Vermont, thanks to member support.

Right now, we are just over halfway to our Thanksgiving goal of inspiring 1,000 readers to donate and sending 10,000 meals to the Vermont Foodbank. Join us as a supporting member and show that you want local news to stay strong in Vermont! Will you make a donation today at the level that works for your budget?

We understand that not everyone can make a donation, and we are committed to providing accessible news for all. Thank you for considering a member donation today.

With gratitude,

The VTDigger team

