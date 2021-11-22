BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY

Throughout the last decade, many states have crafted abortion bans to test Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a person’s right to an abortion. But the biggest threat to Roe now sits before the high court: Mississippi’s 2018 law, which bars abortions after 15 weeks, with narrow exceptions for medical emergencies or “severe” fetal abnormalities. In May, the Supreme Court agreed to review the law by taking up the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It will hear arguments in the case on Dec. 1, and a decision is expected next June.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO