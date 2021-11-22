Man dead from injuries suffered on western Vigo Co. roadway

ICN file photo

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News​



VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a West Terre Haute man after he was found injured, left to die on a roadway Sunday afternoon.



Jerry Giles, 44,, died at the scene.



Emergency crews responded to to Darwin Road and Southlake Road in western Vigo County on a report of an injured person around 3:30 p.m.

