Things often haven’t been what they seem this season. It’s been the year of the upset, with a host of division leaders inexplicably losing to losing teams. Monday Night Football’s two representatives, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, are no strangers to this phenomenon. Just look at their last respective games. The Bucs went into Washington and were beaten decisively by a football team that had lost four straight and remains last in the NFC East despite the win. Like Washington, the Giants were a two-win team until taking down the then-AFC West leading Raiders two weeks ago. All three of New York’s wins have come against opponents who were (and still are) .500 or better. Will Monday mark the fourth?

