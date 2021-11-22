ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Preventable deaths': COVID-19 cases are on the rise with Thanksgiving days away

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN
WGAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving this year will be much different than last year, but far from risk-free, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and millions of Americans remain unvaccinated. The daily case rate in the United States is about half of what it was at this time last year,...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIX 105.7

COVID-19 Cases Rising In Pettis County

Like it or not, we are still dealing with this pandemic. It isn't as bad, but we are not totally out of it. And according to the Pettis County Health Center, an additional 101 cases have been added this week. We are over 7600 total cases. The Missouri Department of...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
CBS Denver

Doctors Concerned New Omicron Variant Could Spread More Easily Than Other Strains

(CBS4) — Health professionals around the world have growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, now being identified as the Omicron strain, because they say it might be more transmissible than other variants. (credit: CBS) “It is something that has emerged in South Africa and is spreading at a reasonably rapid rate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday to CNN. The Omicron variant, which was detected in early November, has not been found in Colorado yet, or even the United States. “This variant has a large number of mutations and the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact...
WORLD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid-19 cases rise as holiday approaches

A pre-holiday uptick in Covid-19 cases may be underway. The 280 new positive cases brought the overall total of Covid-19 cases to The seven-day average of new cases is 291 after earlier falling into the 250s. Covid-19 cases are increasing nationwide, mainly in areas of the Midwest and Northeast. Delaware...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WITN

State daily COVID-19 cases rise 62% from previous day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Sciences reported new COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday. The DHHS says there were 2,171 new daily cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina on Wednesday. Those numbers are up from 1,339 on Tuesday. The numbers mark a rise of 62%...
RALEIGH, NC
Bismarck Tribune

November COVID-19 death toll rising quickly in North Dakota; active virus cases drop over weekend

North Dakota health officials reported 11 more coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, raising November's death toll to the fifth-highest monthly total this year. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one over the weekend, to 247; Morton County's rose by two, to 122.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,210 Tuesday

Due to the amount of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Tuesday, November 16, Virginia has had 947,271 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
thedp.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise across Philadelphia before Thanksgiving break travel

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Philadelphia as many Penn students, faculty, and staff prepare to travel over Thanksgiving break. Philadelphia has had an average of 232 new COVID-19 cases per day in the past two weeks, up from an average of 172 cases per day on Nov. 4, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The positivity rate also inched up, from roughly 2% to 3%.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

