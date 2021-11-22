Panthers' Brian Burns: Continues recent streak

If Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns thought the actual incident was “some bull,” then what’ll he think about this?. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL will not fine New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for his dirty takedown from this past Sunday. In the Week 9 matchup, the rookie grabbed Burns’ leg after a strip-sack and quite deliberately twisted his ankle.
Burns (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Burns was a full participant during Friday's practice and will be able to suit up Week 10. He's totaled 19 tackles (12 solo), three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense across the last four games.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford won't be in the stands at Los Angeles Rams away games for the foreseeable future. Kelly Stafford said she is taking a break from attending Rams road games following an incident in which she threw a pretzel at an opposing fan at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.
You might have noticed the Detroit Lions have the initials ‘WCF’ on their jerseys during NFL games, but what does it mean? Who does it honour and when did it first appear?. After 11 games in the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions are still awaiting their first win of the NFL campaign.
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
Baker Mayfield is currently dealing with a number of injuries. However, that won’t stop him from competing the rest of this season. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Mayfield is one of several notable players dealing with injuries “expected” to play on Sunday. This is a pretty significant development. The...
