John Cho is Peak Sexy in ‘Cowboy Bebop’

With Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop arriving on the streamer this Friday, I recently had the chance to talk with John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) and Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) about making the anticipated series. During the fun interview, they revealed some of the many Easter eggs hidden in the series, what they’re most excited for fans to see in the show, what it was like filming the opening credits and trying to recreate the animated series, if they think the show is really about food and music and the catching of the bad guys is just what goes on between talking about those things, and more. In addition, I jokingly asked Cho if Spike would ever leave the ship if the Bebop made delicious noodles, and which of them has started doing a shower, bath, shower (it’s a thing in one of the episodes).

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO