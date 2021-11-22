John Cho is Peak Sexy in ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Arguably two most important characters in ‘Cowboy Bebop’ besides Spike Spiegel, the protagonist, are Vicious (Alex Hassell), the primary antagonist, and Julia (Elena Satine), who they both love. By the time the series opens, Vicious and Julia are married to each other. Through flashback scenes, the audience is told that Spike and Vicious grew up together and became members of the Syndicate. The conflict began when Spike started an affair with Vicious’ then-girlfriend Julia. Eventually, Spike faked his death and disappeared, leaving Julia with no choice but to marry Vicious for her own safety. And that’s what she did. If you are wondering whether Julia and Vicious survive the first season of ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ we got you covered.
Comments / 0